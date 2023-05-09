Todd is new national amateur boxing coach

[Source: Manasa Baravilala/ Facebook]

International Boxing Association (IBA) level three coach Cam Todd is the new Fiji Amateur boxing mentor.

Fiji Amateur Boxing Association President Manasa Baravilala confirms Todd who is in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with Jone Davule and Mikaele Ravalaca is the new national coach.

His tenure will officially begin in mid-June.

Baravilala says having the services of Todd who used to coach Samoan-New Zealand former boxer David Tua during his amateur years, is a blessing.

“He is also one of the eight in the world who is an IBA course instructor which means he can accredit our boxers here in Fiji. This is something we have struggled with in the last years because as you know, our accreditation has come from international federations.”

The Kiwi will be based in Fiji and will be paid by the Fiji National Sports Commission under the overseas coach’s grant.