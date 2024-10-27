Sonny Bill Williams impressed with local boxers

Sonny Bill Williams [right] during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event in Nadi last night

Former heavyweight boxer and Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams says he was impressed with the performances of the boxers displayed during the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event in Nadi last night.

Williams was the chief guest to the event, and looking at the performance of the local boxers, he believes Fiji is heading in the right direction with the sport.

He said he was particularly impressed with the exhibition bouts at the event, along with the sole female bout.

Looking to the top three fights of the night which featured Winston Hill, Sebastian Singh and Ubayd Haider, Williams says these boxers have paved the way for the sport for the next generation of boxers.

“It was amazing, you know it’s great to be here in Fiji, it’s great to see the people and to see the amount of numbers who came out to support the young fighters. It was a great event and I’m happy to be here to support this.”

He also sent his well wishes to Ubayd Haider who is still admitted at the Nadi Hospital following his international title bout.

Meanwhile, out of the three international title bouts at the event, Winston Hill managed to defend his IBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight belt against Australia’s Lachlan O’Shea.