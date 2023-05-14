Prince of Fiji to face Slicky

Nathan Singh

It will be an exciting match seeing Nathan ‘Prince of Fiji’ Singh take on long-time friend, fellow boxer and number one ranked in Vanuatu Masing ‘Slicky’ Warawara in the 57kg eight by three-round bout.

Singh claims that his preparations have been adequate thus far and that he is ready for this fight.

He adds that, while he is confident in himself, he is not blind to his opponent and expects a tough one from ‘Slicky’.

“Boxing is a sport as such skill make a fight, he might not have the punching power nor the speed but i know he’s got excellent timing. He’s a good boxer.”

Singh goes on to say that they intend to stop the fight after four or five rounds because if not, he will be labeled as a boxer of low caliber.

The fight is scheduled for the 10th of June.