Hill overcomes O’Shea

Winston Hill has successfully defended his IBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight title after beating Australia’s Lachlan O’Shea by split points decision in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion.

The duo went the full ten rounds of the bout, but it was Hill who came out victorious in the end.

Hill proved why he’s the best in Fiji, where he almost sent O’Shea to the canvas a few times.

O’Shea showed a lot of determination throughout the fight, taking on a few heavy shots from Hill.

Hill used the space in the right to his advantage, steering clear of O’Shea’s reach.

This bout sees Hill win his fist professional fight by point decision, having knocked out every opponent he’s faced since turning professional.