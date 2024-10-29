Hill calls O'Shea bout his toughest fight yet

[File Photo]

Fiji’s boxing star Winston Hill described his bout against Australia’s Lachlan O’Shea as one of the toughest of his career.

Hill defended his IBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight title, winning by split decision after a grueling ten-round clash at the South Pacific Boxing Promotion.

Hill revealed that he had suffered a broken right hand three weeks before the fight but chose not to withdraw, keeping the injury under wraps.

“It was a challenge; it was difficult, but we were able to pull it off. I was confident in my ability and my team’s ability to come up with a game plan that could overcome my opponent with just my left hand and my footwork to control the fight.”

The close match offered valuable lessons for Hill, who felt proud to retain his title and represent Fiji.

With three titles on the line, he was thrilled to secure one for his home country.