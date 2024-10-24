Haider ready for Zhou in Fiji vs China fight

Boxer Ubayed Haider states he is approaching his fight with China’s Runqi Zhou as if he is facing a world champion.

Haider and Zhou are gearing up for a showdown where the winner will take the IBO Asia Pacific featherweight title.

Haider says with a relentless training regimen and a focused mindset, he is poised to deliver an unforgettable performance.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that he is training hard, pushing his limits to ensure that he is the best version of himself.

Haider is ready to make his mark and bring glory to his home country.

The 25-year-old says he is using the negative vibes from outside to fuel his preparation.

Haider currently has a record of 10 wins and 1 loss, while Zhou is currently on 7 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw.

The event will also welcome a special chief guest, former rugby star Sonny Bill Williams, who is expected to draw even more attention to the proceedings.

The program will be held this Saturday at Prince Charles Park, and gates will open at 2 pm.