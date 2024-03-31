Fundora goes full round to down Tszyu

[Source: The Guardian]

Sebastian Fundora secures the Unified Super Welterweight Championship title in an electrifying bout that ended in a split decision victory.

This triumph comes after his hard-fought 12-round battle against Tim Tszyu earlier this afternoon.

With this victory, Fundora now reigns supreme as the 154-pound unified champion of the world.

Meanwhile, his sister Gabriela Fundora claimed the women’s IBF Flyweight champion after landing a left hand on Christina Cruz during their world title showdown n Friday.

The entire Fundora clan has boxed at some stage, including father, Freddy, and mother Monique, with all six kids trained by their old man.