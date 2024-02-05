Davule to return to the ring soon

Team Fiji amateur boxing captain Jone Davule.

2024 Paris Olympic Games hopeful Jone Davule is expected to make his return to the ring soon.

Davule has been out of action since the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, after fracturing his jaw on his way to winning gold in the men’s 58-60kg category.

National Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd says he is taking slow steps with Davule to ensure he is in top shape with the Olympic Games qualifiers coming up later in the year.

“We are looking to get him a fight, possibly at the end of this month but more than likely March. I just want to make sure his jaw is fully healed and ready to go.”

Todd says Davule is among five boxers he is looking to take to the Olympic Games qualifying tournament in Thailand in May.

He adds their participation will be dependent on funding from the Fiji National Sports Commission.