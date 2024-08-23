Dauloloma warns Singh ahead of rematch

Heavyweight boxer Semi Dauloloma

Heavyweight boxer Semi Dauloloma has fired warning shot to James Singh ahead of their much-anticipated rematch later this month.

He’s urging Singh to come fully prepared and avoid any mistake, as Dauloloma plans to push his opponent to the limit.

Dauloloma states this bout will be one for the nation to remember, emphasizing his determination to secure a win is stronger than ever.

Article continues after advertisement

Reflecting on his loss to Singh last year, Dauloloma says that things will be different this time.

“The preparation is going well at the moment. There’s nothing changed from the last time. We know this is a plan and a goal we’ve had for the past few years, and this is our opportunity to grab it again. We’ve learned from the last time.”

He remains focused on pushing forward until he achieves the result he’s after.

The showdown between Dauloloma and Singh is set for August 31st at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka under the Bluewater Boxing Promotion.