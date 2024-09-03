Boxers a disgrace says BCF Chair

James Singh and Semi Dauloloma

Fiji Boxing Commission chairman Adi Narayan has criticized heavyweight boxers between James Singh and Semi Dauloloma, held during the Bluewater Boxing Promotion event at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka over the weekend.

Narayan described the match as a “disgrace to boxing” in Fiji, citing the unprofessional and disgraceful behaviour exhibited by the fighters.

The bout was ruined by significant commotion between Singh and Dauloloma, leading Narayan to call the fight a no contest.

Article continues after advertisement

“The heavyweight championship fight was a total disgrace. We had a champion James Singh and challenger Semi Dauloloma, he’s also a champion because he also defeated Singh and won the Leweni Waqa belt, so he is also a champion. So both champions, to display those types of actions is barbaric.”

In response, the Fiji Boxing Commission has suspended both boxers for the next four months.

Narayan also announced that Singh and Dauloloma will be subject to a review next year, before a decision will be made regarding the status of their suspension.