Bluewater Boxing Promotion to support late Haider’s family

Bluewater Boxing Promotion has announced a series of events for 2024, with all proceeds going to the family of the late boxer Ubayd Haider.

The announcement was made during the launch of their calendar for the upcoming year, where promoter Mohammed Sameer Khan emphasized the promotion’s commitment to supporting Haider’s loved ones.

Khan revealed that the promotion will host four major events throughout the year, scheduled for February, May, September, and November. Each event will dedicate its proceeds to assist Haider’s family in a gesture of solidarity and respect for the late boxer.

“We will contribute to each of our programs next year. All four programs will contribute to the family of the late Ubayd Haider from our side.”

The initiative not only honors Haider’s legacy but also highlights Bluewater Boxing Promotion’s dedication to giving back to the community and supporting those who have contributed to the sport.