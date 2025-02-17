Blue Water Boxing tickets selling fast

Tickets to the Blue Water Boxing Promotion event this weekend can be purchased at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on match day.

Promoter Samir Khan says ticket sales has been going well so far, and for those who have not purchased their tickets, they can do so at the competition venue.

He adds that tickets can also be purchased during the weigh-in on Friday at Terry Walk in Suva.

Promoter Samir Khan

However, he is urging fans to quickly purchase their tickets to prevent disappointment

“Even on weigh-in day, which is on the 21st, from 1pm to 3pm the tickets will be sold at Terry Walk. The fans can even purchase the tickets from the venue as well, on fight day, the booth will be open from 12pm.”

There will be a total of three title fights, and seven contest bouts.

Mohammed Ali and Mikaele Ravalaca will feature in the main bout for the Lightweight 61 Kilograms title.

In other bouts for the promotion, Paulo Ratumaikoro will face Aliveriti Kauyaca for his Cruiserweight title, Joseph Kwadjo will fight Robin Hazelman in the Cruiserweight contest while Semi Dauloloma faces Jonasa Kavika for the Heavy Weight Leweni Waqa Title fight.

