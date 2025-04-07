Big dreams for Pagapo in rugby league

Lelean Memorial School’s Under-17 rugby league second-rower Jovilisi Pagapo already has big dreams in the sport, even in his first year trying it out.

The Tailevu lad helped his side to a 16-14 victory over Naitasiri Secondary School in the Fiji Secondary School South Eastern Zone competition over the weekend in Suva.

The youngster says he is putting in the work needed to one day don the national jumper.

“I want to become the first in my family to represent the country on international level.”

It’s an entirely new sport for the youngster with a long way to go and now he is keen to make a name for himself.

Pagapo and the team will now prepare for the national quarterfinals that will be held in the West this Saturday.

Lelean Memorial School stamped their authority as leaders of the U17 grade in their division.

