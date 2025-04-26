Behind the scenes at Fiji Finals

RSMS students involved in the Duke of Edinburgh program

As the Coca-Cola Games bring excitement to the HFC Stadium in Suva, a different kind of teamwork is quietly taking place behind the scenes.

A dedicated group of students from a few secondary schools around Suva is hard at work, ensuring the Stadium remains clean and tidy throughout the day.

This initiative is part of the Duke of Edinburgh program, led by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which encourages youth involvement in community service.

Five schools from Suva, including Ratu Sukuna Memorial School, are taking charge of maintaining the stadium’s cleanliness during the games.

The program not only instills a sense of pride but also prepares them for roles in community development moving forward.

Assemblies of God High School teacher Arieta Marama says the program offers invaluable benefits for students.

“This program enables students to be involved in activities that is outside school program which mostly involves cleaning, going into the society and helping out in the community.”

While the Coca-Cola Games bring sportsmanship and excitement to Suva, it’s these unsung heroes, students from local schools, who are ensuring the event runs smoothly behind the scenes.

