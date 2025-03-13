Waqanidrola to help young side in Fiji Cup

Tamahine Rep and former Fiji Pearls captain Matila Waqanidrola brought experience to her side at the Vodafone Fiji Cup, which began this morning in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Although they were unable to secure a win in their first match, losing 32-31 to Zodiac Wyverns, Waqanidrola was impressed with her young teammates, whom she described as swift.

She says playing alongside and mentoring young talents is something she embraces with passion.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just to get on the court, just to help these young girls. There’s really a lot of young talented players with basketball. I was really glad when they asked me to come and add…I dont know if I have added boost to the players because they are really fast.”

Waqanidrola last played competitive basketball in 2009 at the Olympic qualifiers in Madrid.

She was last selected for the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool but pulled out at the last minute to give the younger players a chance as she believes her time was up then.

Meanwhile the Vodafone Fiji Cup continues at the National Gymnasium in Laucala Bay Suva.

There will be a total of 12 matches played tomorrow with eight played on Saturday.

You can watch the men’s and women’s final LIVE on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.