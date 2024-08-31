U19 defending champs taken to the wire

Defending champions Yat Sen Secondary faced a grueling test in their quest to retain the U19 boys’ title at the Vodafone Fiji Basketball Tournament in Lautoka.

The team had to battle intensely to secure their place in the semifinal, narrowly edging out John Wesley College with a score of 16-11.

Yat Sen’s player, Simoni Qiologa, described the match as exceptionally challenging, especially against a new opponent for them.

Despite the tough competition, Qiologa views the game as valuable preparation for their upcoming semifinal clash.

He emphasizes the importance of staying grounded and focused as they advance in the tournament.

“Definitely ready but we should always stay humble on and off the court because that’s just how the world is you never know what’s going to happen and that’s happened in the past but now it’s just looking forward to the future.”

In contrast, Marist Brothers High School 1 U19 side demonstrated a commanding performance in their quarterfinal match.

They decisively defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School with a score of 27-6.

Captain Lui Peters praises RKS for their competitive spirit and acknowledged that the win marks a strong start for Marist in the knockout stages.

Peters stresses the need for their team to stay prepared and adaptable for the upcoming challenges in the semifinal.

The games continue in Lautoka.