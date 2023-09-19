Two Australian coaches to help Basketball Fiji

Basketball Fiji’s preparation for the upcoming Pacific Games will be boosted with the presence of two Australian coaches.

Scott Butler and former Australian Opals Coach, Lori Chizik will help prepare our national team for the XVII Pacific Games.

This program is line with the FIBA’S strategic Priority of Empowering National Federations.

Chizik is happy to assist other coaches with their program.

Basketball Fiji’s Chief Operating Officer and Men’s Head Coach, Lai Puamau says having Butler and Chizik mentor coaching staff and players will definitely lift the standard of the game.

This timely assistance was possible with the help of the Australian Government through Pacific Aus Sports.

The Pacific Games will be held in November in Solomon Islands.