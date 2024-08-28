Secondary Schools basketball starts tomorrow

[Source: Basketball Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Championship will start tomorrow in Lautoka with 66 teams and more than 800 students taking part in six categories for both boys and girls.

Suva Grammar School will be defending four titles including the under 15 boys and girls, under 17 and under 19 girls.

Yat Sen Secondary School is the under 17 and 19 boys champions.

Team prizes for the winners are $300 for Under 15s, $400 will be up for grabs in the U17s and $500 for U19s.

There’ll be school prizes which includes team shields and 3 desktops per grade plus individual prizes like laptops and mobile phones.

The Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Championship’s opening ceremony will be at 8.30am tomorrow at Lautoka Multi-Purpose courts.