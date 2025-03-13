Nauqe hopes to rewrite grand final heartbreak at Fiji Cup

Berenadeta Nauqe

Zodiac Wyverns point guard Berenadeta Nauqe is eager to make an impact as the Vodafone Fiji Cup basketball tournament makes its long-awaited return.

Taking a break from school, Nauqe is focused on her game and hopes to help her team to victory after falling short in the grand finals three years ago.

Speaking after her team’s opening match, Nauqe reflected on their first-time experience playing together.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were a bit nervous in the beginning, but as the game went on, we started to find our rhythm.”



Berenadeta Nauqe

Facing a Nadi-based side in their opening match this morning she admits they underestimated their opponents but managed to secure a hard-fought win.

Basketball has been a major part of Nauqe’s life since she was introduced to the sport by her cousin in Australia.

Having started in Year 7 at Trinity Catholic College after attending St. John’s Primary School in Auburn, she has played consistently ever since.

Prior to basketball, she was involved in netball alongside her sister.

The Fiji Cup holds special significance for Nauqe, as it serves as a platform for scouting national talent.

“It’s been three years since they brought back the tournament, and I’m excited to be a part of it again.”

With the pain of their previous Grand Final loss still fresh, she hopes this year will be different.

Meanwhile the Fiji Cup continues at the National Gymnasium in Laucala Bay Suva.

There will be a total of 12 matches played tomorrow with eight played on Saturday.

You can watch the men’s and women’s final LIVE on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.