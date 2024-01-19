Moses Wood's buzzer-beating trey lifts Washington

[Source: Reuters]

Moses Wood drained a corner 3-pointer as time expired to give Washington a dramatic 77-75 victory over Cal in Pac-12 play on Thursday night at Berkeley, Calif.

Keion Brooks Jr. recorded 21 points and seven rebounds for Washington (11-7, 3-4 Pac-12), which defeated the Golden Bears for the sixth straight time.

The Huskies trailed by six with just over two minutes remaining before closing the game with a 10-2 run. Wood was just 2-of-10 shooting, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range, despite making the decisive shot to finish with 13 points.

Anthony Holland scored 14 points and Sahvir Wheeler had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies.

Fardaws Aimaq had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Cal (6-12, 2-5) but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw situation with 23 seconds left. Jaylon Tyson and Jalen Cone scored 17 points apiece for the Golden Bears, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

A three-point play by Aimaq gave Cal a 67-65 lead with 4:47 remaining and he added a jumper 82 seconds later to give the Golden Bears a five-point lead.

A 3-pointer by Tyson made it 73-67 with 2:05 remaining before Wheeler scored on a layup with 1:54 left and Wood made two free throws with 32.7 seconds remaining to move Washington within two.

Cone hit two free throws for Cal but Holland drilled a 3-pointer as the Huskies trailed 75-74 with 24.1 seconds remaining before Aimaq’s free-throw miss set up the game-ending sequence.

Washington made 37.7 percent of its shots and was 10 of 35 from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears shot 46.6 percent and were 8 of 21 from behind the arc.

A 3-pointer by Wilhelm Breidenbach gave Washington a 48-37 lead with 17:13 left in the game.

Cal struck back with a 13-4 run and moved within 52-50 on Aimaq’s dunk with 13:49 remaining.

Washington scored the next seven points with Wood making free throws to make it 59-50 with 12:12 left.

A 3-pointer by Wheeler gave the Huskies a 62-55 lead with 10:13 to play before Cal rattled off 10 straight points. A jumper by Aimaq tied it and Keonte Kennedy followed with a trey to give the Golden Bears the lead with 5:33 left.

Holland knocked down a 3-pointer 29 seconds later to tie it at 65.

Brooks scored 16 first-half points to help the Huskies to a 40-35 lead at the break. Tyson had 12 in the half for Cal.