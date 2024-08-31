Marist dethrone champs while ACS and Grammar share title

Marist Brothers High School has claimed the boys Under-19 title beating defending champions Yat Sen Secondary 28-24 in a thrilling final.

The game, which was a closely contested battle from start to finish, saw both teams battling fiercely for the coveted title.

The match began with high intensity, as spectators were treated to a thrilling display of skill and determination.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the excitement was briefly interrupted by rain that turned the playing surface slippery and challenging for the players.

The rain caused a delay of over an hour as both the boys’ and girls’ Under-19 matches were paused for the conditions to improve and the field to be dried.

When play resumed, Yat Sen Secondary held a narrow lead of 21-17 in the boys’ Under-19 division.

Despite the setback, Marist Brothers rallied strongly, catching up and eventually surpassing their opponents to secure a hard-fought victory and claim the title.

In a more collaborative spirit, the girls’ division saw both Suva Grammar and Adi Cakobau School agreeing to share the championship.

The decision was made in consideration of the players’ safety and welfare, acknowledging the challenging conditions and ensuring that the athletes’ well-being was prioritized.