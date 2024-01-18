Lakers overcome triple-double from Mavs' Luka Doncic

[Source: Reuters]

Anthony Davis scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell delivered 29 points and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their revival with a 127-110 home victory to spoil the return of the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on Wednesday.

Davis just missed out on his third career triple-double, as he handed out nine assists. LeBron James amassed 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Lakers improved to 4-2 since Jan. 7.

Los Angeles had lost nine of 11 games before the current run of success.

Article continues after advertisement

Doncic delivered 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for Dallas after missing the previous three games with a sprained right ankle. The Mavericks went 2-1 in the games their All-Star missed.

Dereck Lively II scored 16 points for Dallas, but Kyrie Irving was held to 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting after he averaged 39.7 points per game while Doncic was out. Tim Hardaway Jr. also had 12 points.

Hardaway and Irving combined for 83 points in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Doncic shot just 2 of 7 from the floor in the opening quarter, then went 6 of 9 in the second period. He had 20 points at the half, but the Lakers held a 55-53 lead. Davis had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the first half for Los Angeles.

Dallas was within 62-59 early in the third quarter before the Lakers went on a 7-0 run for their first double-digit lead at 69-59 with 8:56 remaining in the period. A 13-2 run increased Los Angeles’ advantage to 82-64 with 6:14 left in the third as James made two 3-pointers in that stretch.

The Lakers led by as many as 22 in the third quarter and went into the final period with a 97-80 advantage. Los Angeles shot 65.2 percent from the floor in the third quarter.

Los Angeles cruised to the victory from there, shooting 53.8 percent from the floor in the game and reaching the 50 percent mark for the sixth consecutive contest. Dallas hit 46.2 percent of its field-goal attempts.