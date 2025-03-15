Dynamic Reds retain title in Vodafone Fiji Cup

The Dynamic Reds have successfully defended their championship title, defeating the Zodiac Wyverns 37-21 at the Vodafone Fiji Cup Women’s finals.

The win sparked emotional reactions from the Dynamic Reds, with Captain Lice Ravai expressing her joy.

“We feel happy for the win; the team expected to come this far, and we did it.”

Looking ahead, Ravai says they will work on their communication and teamwork as key areas of focus for future tournaments.

Ravai also extended an invitation to aspiring young basketball players, encouraging them to develop their skills at the Raiwaqa Court.

