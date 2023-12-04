Brock Purdy, 49ers dominate Eagles 42-19

[Source: Reuters]

Brock Purdy threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers overcame a shaky first quarter to pound the host Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game.

Deebo Samuel caught four passes for 116 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) for the 49ers (9-3), who put together consecutive touchdown drives of 85, 90, 75, 77, 75 and 48 yards in a dominating performance.

Christian McCaffrey accounted for 133 scrimmage yards (93 rushing, 40 receiving) and rushed for a touchdown as San Francisco won its fourth straight game. McCaffrey topped 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth time. His total is at 1,032.

Article continues after advertisement

Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings also caught touchdown passes for the 49ers. Purdy completed 19 of 27 passes as San Francisco outgained Philadelphia 456 to 333.

Jalen Hurts completed 26 of 45 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown and also rushed for a score for the Eagles (10-2). DeVonta Smith (nine receptions, 96 yards) caught a touchdown pass and A.J. Brown had eight catches for 114 yards for Philadelphia, which had its five-game winning streak halted.

Hurts briefly left to be examined for a concussion after taking a hit late in third quarter and was replaced by Marcus Mariota. Hurts returned to the contest with 8:38 left in the game.

San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Eagles in last season’s NFC title game visit. Purdy sustained a major injury to his throwing elbow in the contest as the 49ers’ offense was non-existent.

This time around, San Francisco’s offense was clicking over the final three quarters, and Samuel’s 12-yard score on a reverse gave the 49ers a 21-6 lead with 11:41 left in the third quarter.