Bright future for basketball Fiji: Puamau

The men and women's basketball teams [Source: Basketball Fiji/Facebook]

Basketball Fiji coach, Laisiasa Puamau says he future looks bright for the sport.

Puamau says while the men’s and women’s teams bagged gold and silver medals at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, there is work that still needs to be done.

The former national rep says they will be regrouping and refocusing after the big outing.

He adds that they will also be working on areas of concern as they have a few international competitions coming up.

“Basketball is for the men’s and women’s again, it’s the qualifying event for the next Pacific game, and that’s the Melanesian Cup for both men’s and women’s. And for the men’s, five and five is basically the Asia qualifiers, which is continuing on the pathway, trying to qualify for the World Cup. ”

Puamau highlights that Basketball Fiji will have no trouble in the next Pacific Games as most of the players will once again be available.

He says these players will be more skillful come 2027.

Meanwhile, the basketball men’s side won gold while the women’s side won bronze in the 5x 5, while they both settled for silver in the 3×3 competition.