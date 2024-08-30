Big energy and vibe after day 1 of schools basketball

The energy and vibe has been positive after day one of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball.

Basketball Fiji’s Chief Operating Officer, Lai Puamau says about 46-49 games were played yesterday.

Puamau highlights the positive atmosphere surrounding the event, noting that the children were clearly enjoying themselves in ideal conditions.

He says what better way to start the school holidays with basketball as they aim for another successful year.

“I’m sure all the teams are also looking to finish strong and are all wiring for the, to try and get into the knockout or quarter-final stages that will be held here at the Lautoko Multipurpose Court on Saturday.”

Puamau adds that all eyes will be on the court to see which team emerges victorious in what promises to be an exciting and memorable event for everyone involved.

The games will continue again today at the Lautoka Multipurpose Court.