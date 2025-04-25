Vugakoto shatters high jump record

From left: Apimeleki Ratulevu, John Vugakoto and James Ranitu.

Fifteen-year-old John Vugakoto of Suva Grammar School etched his name into the history books with a stunning performance in the sub-junior boys high jump event at the Coca-Cola Games.

Vugakoto cleared the bar at 1.76 meters, setting a new record and electrifying the crowd at the ANZ Stadium.

His jump surpassed the previous record of 1.74 meters, set just last year by Roko Uluiburotukula of International Secondary School.

John Vugakoto in action.

Vugakoto’s victory was not only remarkable for his record-breaking jump but also for his dominant performance in the sub-junior boys 100m final last night, where he claimed second place.

The silver medal went to James Ranitu, of Xavier College, who cleared 1.73 meters, while the bronze medal was earned by Apimeleki Ratulevu of Marist Brothers High School with a jump of 1.70 meters.

This record-breaking performance not only brought glory to Suva Grammar School but also signalled the rise of a new star in Fiji athletics.

