Triple podium finish for Grammar

Glen Finau (left), Farhan Ali, Tomasi Lovo (right)

Suva Grammar School achieved a clean sweep in the Senior Boys’ Discus event at this year’s Coca-Cola Games.

The school’s athletes dominated the podium, securing all three medal positions in a stunning performance of depth and talent.

Farhan Ali emerged as the champion, claiming the coveted gold medal with a commanding throw.

His teammate, Tomasi Lovo, secured the silver medal, while Glen Finau rounded out the unprecedented trifecta with a bronze.

