Tourney to help instill moral values among students

Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Association President Patrick Bower says one of the main objectives of having students take part in athletics is to instill values and morals that will benefit them in the future.

With the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games coming up at the end of the month, Bower says they hope students will exit the competition with life-long values under their belt.

Following the association’s signing with Fijian Broadcasting Cooperation as media partners, Bower says those living in rural and maritime areas will be able to watch the two-day competition.

“It’s supposed to build comradery, and a better nation where athletes can respect each other, either they’re a winner or a loser but they were a friend on the track who they compete with, or they’re friends with the throwers or the jumpers.”

Meanwhile, a total of 16 districts are part of the two-day competition, which will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The tournament will be held on November 28th and 29th.