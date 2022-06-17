MGM creates history

Mahatma Gandhi has created history securing its first Coca Cola Suva Zone 1 title in the girls division.

The school raked in 13 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze medals.

In second place is Namosi Secondary School with 10 gold, 10 silver and 9 bronze medals.

In third place is Ballentine Memorial School with 6 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals.

In the boys division, Namosi Secondary School also created history being the first time winners with 11 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze medals.

In second place is last years champions Ratu Sukuna Memorial School with 10 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School settled for third place with 9 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medal.