Daubitu wins blue ribbon at Triple N

Blue ribbon winners Rapeka Rosi of ACS [Left] and Emosi Daubitu of Naitasiri Secondary School

Emosi Daubitu of Naitasiri Secondary School has scooped the blue ribbon in the Coca-Cola Triple N Zone.

Daubitu clocked a time of 11.04seconds in the final of the 100m event at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Sila Central’s Vuniani Cavuilati finished second at 11.22s while Ratu Koronako Serutalatala of Lelean Memorial High School settled for third with a time of 11.51s.

Article continues after advertisement

Adi Cakobau School dominated the girls 100m, claiming the top three spots.

Rapeka Rosi finished first at 12.79s, Kinisalote Navula in second with a time of 12.95 while Amele Nauluvou clocked a time of 13.10s to finish at third place.