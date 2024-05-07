NUW reveals grievances for industrial action

The National Union of Workers, representing employees of Natural Waters of Viti Limited, the parent company of Fiji Water, who have taken industrial action this morning, says action has been taken in support of various long-pending issues that have been subject to negotiations over a projected period of time.

NUW General Secretary Felix Anthony says parties have met on numerous occasions and were close to an agreement; however, on April 8th this year, talks broke down.

He says that members of the union have grown impatient and called for action without delay.

Article continues after advertisement

Anthony says the union’s log of claims for the years 2023 and 2024 includes cost of living adjustments and other terms and conditions of employment.

They claim that the employer fails to prepare shift rosters in compliance with the law and fails to pay overtime.

Anthony says this matter has been pending since 2018.

The union claims the employer failed to negotiate and reach an agreement on a shift allowance, as currently there is none in place.

Striking workers also claim they have been asking for transport arrangements for employees who are required to work overtime prior to and after their normal shift.

They are also claiming that the billion-dollar company has failed to negotiate and conclude a job review.

Anthony adds that workers are unhappy with the employer’s decision to employ casuals on a rotation basis for permanent jobs on individual contracts on terms and conditions that are discriminatory and in breach of collective agreements between the union and the company.

He says the union has exercised patience and given itself as much time to resolve all outstanding issues, even to the extent of running out of the first mandate to take industrial action.

The NUW General Secretary also expressed concerns regarding claims that some in management are actively encouraging workers to resign from the union.

We are expecting a statement from the company this afternoon.