Cakaudrove crowned winners, Lautoka disqualified

Cakaudrove was awarded the gold medal in the U13 girls’ 4×4 relay at the 2024 Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games after Lautoka was disqualified for crossing the line early.

The Lautoka team had initially finished first, but the decision was reversed following the disqualification.

Cakaudrove’s winning team included Fane Tanoa Sera Kinikinilau, Salanieta Vakaloloma, and Irinieta Dolodai.

Nadroga/Navosa secured silver, while Nadi took home the bronze.