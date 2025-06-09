Armstrong-Ravula creates history

Fijian Drua fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula created history this afternoon after becoming the first player from the side to surpass the 200-point mark.

The milestone came when Armstrong-Ravula slotted a penalty in the opening 10 minutes of the Drua’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the ACT Brumbies in Ba.

The 22-year-old now has 201 points to his name from 29 appearances for the Drua since making his debut two years ago.

Armstrong-Ravula is also a member of the Fiji national rugby union team, having played 17 matches for the Flying Fijians since 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua currently leads 35-22 against the Brumbies with more than 10 minutes left to go.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.