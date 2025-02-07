Andreescu delays comeback after appendectomy

[ Source : Reuters ]

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will delay her start of the 2025 season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, the 24-year-old said on Thursday.

After withdrawing from the season-opening Auckland Open and the Australian Open for a second straight year, the 2019 U.S. Open champion was set for her comeback at the Merida Open in Mexico, running from February 24 to March 2.

Andreescu’s return to full fitness is not expected until the clay court season. She had earlier delayed her season citing personal reasons and also missed much of 2023-24 with a back injury.

Article continues after advertisement

“Training was going so well and I was very excited for the Merida Open to be my first tournament of the 2025 season,” Andreescu wrote on Instagram.

“However, I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy. The surgery went smoothly, and I’m on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever.”

The Canadian played in 10 tournaments last year including the Olympic Games, Wimbledon and Roland Garros.