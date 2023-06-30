$9.7m for sports

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

The government has allocated a budget of $19.5m for the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad while announcing the budget says $9.7m is allocated for sports.

“A sum of $9.7m is allocated for overseas sporting tours include Pacific Games, Commonwealth Games, Rugby World Cup, the operation of the national sports commission, engagement of sports coaches, hosting of international sports in Fiji, sports outreach programs, sports scholarship and grant for persons with disabilities”

The Fiji National Sports Commission had made a submission of $15.5m.

In the 2022-2023 budget, the previous government allocated $6.9m for sporting activities.

A number of overseas competitions are coming up starting with the Netball World Cup in South Africa next month and the Commonwealth Youth Games in August.

The Rugby World Cup is set for September while the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands is scheduled to start from November.

The Flying Fijians and Fijiana 15s also have some international Test matches coming up.