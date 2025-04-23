$15,000 worth of sports equipment for maritime schools

Seven maritime schools will receive sporting equipment valued at $15,000, thanks to a donation from Coca-Cola Fiji, the major sponsor of the Fiji Finals.

The announcement was made by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji Commercial Director Ryan Mahoney during a press conference yesterday, as the company marks 50 years of partnership with the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association.

The maritime schools are Ratu Lalabalavu Memorial School, Cicia High School, Adi Moapa Secondary School, Gau Secondary School, Richmond Methodist High School, Vunisea Secondary School, and Rotuma High School.

This is part of Coca-Cola Fiji’s $50,000 donation package for the 2025 Fiji Finals.

$35,000 from this package has been allocated for prize money for the overall boys’ and girls’ winners plus the second and third placed schools.

