Merchant Finance has announced that it will launch a new zero-deposit Home Loan product by January 2025.

It says that currently there are only 12,574 Home Loans with Commercial Banks and Credit Institutions licensed by the Reserve Bank of Fiji as of September.

The company say this is particularly notable given that Fiji has over 200,000 households.

Merchant Finance aspires to increase the number of people accessing finance to purchase their first home by introducing a zero-deposit Home Loan product.

The new Home Loan product will be the first one in the market to require zero deposit.

In contrast, other financial institutions typically require a deposit of 10% to 20%, which presents a significant obstacle for aspiring homeowners.