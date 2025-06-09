Youths take charge of protecting the Serua environment

[Photo: FACEBOOK]

Parents and youth leaders in Wainiyabia, Serua, are calling on young people to take responsibility for keeping their community clean.

Community parent and guardian Miriam Rounds states that youth play a key role in protecting the environment and this responsibility will eventually fall on their generation.

Rounds urges young people to actively care for their surroundings.

Community leaders say proper waste management is vital for the health and well-being of everyone.

“As we have sat today with the youths to encourage them to keep our environments very clean. So I urge and ask the youths to participate with this cleanliness of the environment of the community.”

Browns adds that a proper understanding of waste management also helps protect the environment and the ocean.

She adds that our young generations should take proactive steps to and be actively responsible of cleanliness of the environment.

Youth representative Roella Browns urges residents to be mindful of their waste in public areas, especially community picnic spots.

Waste out to the public when using our picnic spot. As a concerned youth, I have the right to report littering. And I have the right to stand up and tell the public to be mindful of their rubbish for a clean and safe environment.

By promoting proper waste management and environmental care, they aim to protect the village and combat the effects of climate change.

