News

Youths encouraged to step out of comfort zones

Mosese Raqio Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 12, 2025 12:42 pm

Methodist Youth Fellowship Camp participant Lusiani Ledua Baleiwai

With youth-related issues continuing to rise across the country, young people are being encouraged to step out of their comfort zones and take part in more awareness and outreach programmes that support positive development.

This was highlighted by Methodist Youth Fellowship Camp participant Lusiani Ledua Baleiwai during the Methodist Church’s annual youth camp held at Davuilevu Theological College.

Baleiwai says increased involvement in awareness activities can help keep young people meaningfully engaged and reduce the chances of them falling into trouble.

She says many youths struggle when they lack guidance or structured activities, and camps like this provide a safe environment for learning and growth.

“Because they can learn alot, and it can open their mind, especially spiritually.”

She adds that over the past few days, participants have been exposed to sessions aimed at strengthening their spiritual and mental wellbeing, helping them better understand their responsibilities within their communities and homes.

Baleiwai says the youth camp has allowed young people to open up about the challenges they face, while learning practical ways to build resilience, discipline and purpose.

The annual Methodist youth camp continues to be a major platform for leadership development, faith-based learning and community engagement, for young people from across Fiji to deepen their values and contribute positively to society.

