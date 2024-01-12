Youth exchange program to ensure aspirational participation

Thirteen youths from Fiji will have the opportunity to travel to India in the coming days through a youth exchange program.

Organized by the Indian Defense Ministry, the initiative aims to bring together young people from around the world.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, says this is an opportunity to interact with other youths during Indian Republic Day.

Karthigeyan has outlined the many benefits the program offers.

“Gives an opportunity to strike and build lifelong friendships and networks from around the world. As I have said, this brings together the youth from around the world in the spirit of one world, one family. It is meant to kind of showcase contemporary India, particularly those things that are of great interest to the youths from around the world.”

Karthigeyan states the youth exchange program will be of great interest to young minds.

The delegation will be in India from January 16 to January 29, 2024.

During the visit, the youth visiting India will be attending important national events like the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2024, and also visiting places of historical and cultural interest and interacting with top dignitaries of India.