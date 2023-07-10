Youth beacon of hope for future

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

In the latest stride towards a safer and brighter future the Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, launched Phase 3 of Dudley High School’s Scholastic Crime Stoppers Initiative.

This program is, developed in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force Crime Stoppers Department, which aims to address the alarming exposure and involvement of students in issues such as drugs, substance abuse, and various forms of abuse.

Kiran, in her address, urged the students to envision their future and make choices that would shape their destiny.

She emphasized the pivotal role of the students, referring to them as the beacon of hope for Fiji.



She urged them to reject the temptations of drugs and crime, reminding them that they possess the power to effect positive change and shape their nation’s destiny.