Young Fijians get inspiration

[Source: Supplied]

The Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Fiji held a career’s day this week aimed to introduce young Fijians to the vibrant world of hospitality.

The event featured representatives from the Ministry of Education, Narewa Village, the Fiji Higher Education Commission, and various educational institutions, including Fiji National University and several vocational schools.

Minister for Education Hon. Aseri Radrodro delivered an inspiring keynote, highlighting the significance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in building a skilled workforce.

[Source: Supplied]

He praised Hilton Fiji properties for their commitment to advancing education through such initiatives.

Carey Osborne, Cluster General Manager for Hilton Fiji, spoke on the vital role every team member plays in creating memorable guest experiences and encouraged students to explore careers in hospitality.

Throughout the day, students engaged with Hilton professionals, learning about career pathways and the skills needed for success.

The event also offered opportunities for mentorship and insights into Hilton’s award-winning workplace benefits.