Yasawa’s big leap

The Yasawa Islands are being seen as Fiji’s next big tourism hub.

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka shares that the islands are already viewed overseas as a dream destination, especially in North America and Europe.

He points out that literature over the years has helped build that image, and Fiji is now riding on it.

Gavoka believes Yasawa will become like Denarau in ten years, in terms of size and its impact on the economy.

“The Yasawas will boom, I envisage, in 10 years’ time, the Yasawas will be like Denarau, when you put everything together, in terms of critical mass and its impact on the economy.”

Barefoot Kuata CEO Gareth Essen says Yasawa is not about luxury hotels but about people and nature.

He explains that they focus on protecting reefs, supporting local communities, and creating a space where good people meet and share stories.

“We’re very excited to get people up to the Yasawa. Our accommodation up here is not the five-star accommodation that you found in Denerau. That’s not what we’re about. We’re about looking after the reef, looking after the community, and creating a place where good people meet and share stories and share culture and look at beautiful coral reefs that we like to look after.”

Essen says Yasawa is a very special place with amazing reefs, landscapes, and people.

The tourism model in Yasawa is based on sustainability, not just five-star comfort.

The goal is to protect the environment and keep culture alive while offering real experiences to visitors.

