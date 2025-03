Suva Harbour

The Fiji Police Force has opened an investigation into the findings of a joint team around the Suva Harbour.

FBC News has established that a yacht was intercepted by the joint team, which allegedly had guns on board.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms an investigation has been launched.

Tudravu says they will release more details in due cause.

He says they are still trying to establish more information.

