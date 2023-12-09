World Human Rights Day emphasizes freedom and equality

[Source: Twitter]

This year’s World Human Rights Day is special as it markts the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10th December 1948 and sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.

The document enshrines the inalienable rights of humans, regardless of their race, culture, religion, sex, political or other opinion, national or social origin, birth or other status.

As Human Rights Day will be observed tomorrow, the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Chair, Pravesh Sharma is urging everyone to respect human rights.

The theme for this year is Freedom, Equality and Justice for All – which remains integral to the work carried out by the Commission.

Sharma says no one should be left behind in accessing justice, be a child, woman, a person with disability, a LGBTI person, elderly person, an asylum-seeker, refugees and victims of violence.