World Bank officials visit WAF team

The Water Authority of Fiji hosted members of the management and technical team from the World Bank Pacific for a technical mission.

The objective of the technical mission is to meet with key stakeholders in Fiji’s water and sanitation sector to discuss various opportunities for technical assistance to improve our water and wastewater sector.

The group met with the WAF Chair, Savenaca Seniloli and the WAF Executive Management where discussions on the WAF Overview and the Water Sector Strategy 2050 were held.

The Fiji Government together with WAF has developed the first-ever national Water Sector Strategy 2050, to address the future needs of the water and sanitation sector.



Through this strategic planning, WAF gas identified the investment needs for the upcoming three decades, which is to the tune of $4.7 Billion to meet Sustainable Development Goal six of access to safe sanitation and improved environmental health.

The World Bank officials also visited the Kinoya Wastewater Treatment Plant to witness first-hand the need for improving sanitation and the circular economy.



They also toured the Waimanu raw water pump station and the proposed new Wainadoi water supply scheme.