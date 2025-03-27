Workshop to discuss national employment draft policy

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji National Employment Policy is expected to be finalised by July this year.

This, as the National Employment Policy Review Workshop, aimed at presenting and discussing the zero draft of the policy, is currently underway in Suva.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says one important aspect was for the National Employment Policy to align with the National Development Plan.

Singh hopes that document is finalised by July so that it is effective from the 1st of August when we enter into the new financial year.

He highlighted the nine priority areas in the draft revised policy, which included cross-cutting through all government ministries and agencies, working conditions, education and skills development, and entrepreneurship and empowerment of vulnerable groups.

It also includes labour migration, climate resilience, resource-based employment diversification, digitization, and labour market information system.

The two-day workshop aims to present and discuss the draft policy that is to be adopted, consulting representatives from various government ministries and departments, representatives of employer and worker organizations, and other relevant stakeholders.

