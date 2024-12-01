Worker electrocuted at FHL Tower succumbs to injuries

[File Photo]

A man who was electrocuted while conducting safety electrical testing at the newly constructed Fijian Holdings Tower last month has passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

This was confirmed by FHL Chief Executive Officer Jaoji Koroi.

It is understood that the man, along with another worker, was electrocuted on the night of November 25th.

While both were admitted to the hospital, one was discharged shortly after, while the other remained hospitalized due to the severity of his injuries.

Work at the site was temporarily halted following the incident, and the opening of the complex was postponed. However, workers have been seen at the site over the past few days.