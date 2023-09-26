Wong proposes skills investment amid workforce exodus

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong suggests that Australia can address the departure of skilled workers from Fiji by investing in local skills development and fostering new opportunities.

This recommendation arises from the fact that the majority of the 5,552 Fijians seeking better job prospects abroad have chosen Australia as their destination.

Local industry stakeholders have voiced several concerns about the challenges they face in bridging the skills gap.

Wong says the Australian government is aware of the plight in Fiji, and she believes they can assist in some way.

“There is a shortage of skilled workers around the world, isn’t there and particularly in our region, so the solution to that has to be more training, more opportunities and that is how we try to approach it.”

Wong is further hopeful that with PALM program, Australia will have the capacity to provide training to Fijian workers who can return home with more skills.

Apart from Australia and New Zealand, Fijians are also seeking opportunities in America and Canada.